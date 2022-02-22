Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 432.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,921 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

