Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.30

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 28405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.
HTGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Hercules Capital Company Profile (NYSE:HTGC)
Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.
