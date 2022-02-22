Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.30

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 28405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

HTGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,194.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 403,708 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth about $5,972,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 92.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 244,809 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 1,006.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 187,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after buying an additional 173,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

