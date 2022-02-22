Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.750-$4.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $84.71.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Henry Schein by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Henry Schein by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Henry Schein by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
