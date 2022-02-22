Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.750-$4.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $84.71.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Henry Schein by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Henry Schein by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Henry Schein by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

