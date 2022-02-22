Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

NYSE HLX opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.10 million, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 3.01. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 161,546 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 509,932 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 548,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 299,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 68,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

