Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Insider Susan Jane Farr Acquires 3,000 Shares

Helical plc (LON:HLCL) insider Susan Jane Farr bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.39) per share, with a total value of £11,880 ($16,156.67).

Shares of HLCL stock opened at GBX 396 ($5.39) on Tuesday. Helical plc has a 12-month low of GBX 363.50 ($4.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 513 ($6.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £484.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 431.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 447.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLCL shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Helical from GBX 475 ($6.46) to GBX 520 ($7.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 520 ($7.07) target price on shares of Helical in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

