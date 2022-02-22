Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Equities analysts expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to announce sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $2.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.75 million, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heat Biologics.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTBX. B. Riley decreased their target price on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of HTBX stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBX. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

