HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

HealthStream stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.26. 262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,474. HealthStream has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $31.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $702.57 million, a PE ratio of 103.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HealthStream by 550.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

