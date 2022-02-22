HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.
HealthStream stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.26. 262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,474. HealthStream has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $31.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $702.57 million, a PE ratio of 103.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.44.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.
HealthStream Company Profile
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
