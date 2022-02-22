Headinvest LLC Sells 859 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Headinvest LLC lessened its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 1.7% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.78. 4,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,409. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.33. The company has a market cap of $237.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.