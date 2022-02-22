Headinvest LLC Sells 194 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Headinvest LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,444,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.10. The company had a trading volume of 209,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876,085. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $373.26 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $458.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

