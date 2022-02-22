Headinvest LLC Reduces Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Headinvest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 134.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Unilever by 43.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 13.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 2,771.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.19. 34,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,480,053. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

