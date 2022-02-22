Headinvest LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Headinvest LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $684,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,476,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.