HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HHR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.99. 384,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.78. HeadHunter Group has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $68.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.31.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.714 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,077,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,231,000 after purchasing an additional 465,977 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,068,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,762,000 after buying an additional 103,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 68.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,926,000 after buying an additional 710,771 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 852,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,577,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 738,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the period. 52.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

