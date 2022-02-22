Head to Head Survey: West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) and Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) and West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Peoples Bancorp and West Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00 West Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.19%. Given Peoples Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peoples Bancorp is more favorable than West Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and West Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp 18.66% 10.34% 1.20% West Bancorporation 42.40% 20.29% 1.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.9% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. West Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Peoples Bancorp pays out 71.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. West Bancorporation pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and West Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Bancorporation has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and West Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp $254.35 million 3.61 $47.73 million $2.01 16.16 West Bancorporation $117.01 million 4.21 $49.61 million $2.96 10.05

West Bancorporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peoples Bancorp. West Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

West Bancorporation beats Peoples Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St. Cloud. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.