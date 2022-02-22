Head to Head Review: SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) vs. Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI)

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SOC Telemed and Marpai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOC Telemed $57.99 million 5.06 -$49.85 million ($2.31) -1.26 Marpai N/A N/A -$3.87 million N/A N/A

Marpai has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOC Telemed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of SOC Telemed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Marpai shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of SOC Telemed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SOC Telemed and Marpai, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOC Telemed 0 4 0 0 2.00 Marpai 0 0 0 0 N/A

SOC Telemed presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.50%. Given SOC Telemed’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than Marpai.

Profitability

This table compares SOC Telemed and Marpai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOC Telemed -77.17% -49.59% -30.47% Marpai N/A N/A N/A

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

Marpai Company Profile

Marpai Inc. is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc. is based in TAMPA, Fla.

