Head to Head Review: AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) versus Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Hudson Pacific Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Hudson Pacific Properties pays out 2,500.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares AFC Gamma and Hudson Pacific Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $5.25 million 74.84 $4.31 million N/A N/A Hudson Pacific Properties $896.84 million 4.33 $2.05 million $0.04 637.16

AFC Gamma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hudson Pacific Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.8% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AFC Gamma and Hudson Pacific Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 2 4 0 2.67 Hudson Pacific Properties 2 5 1 0 1.88

AFC Gamma presently has a consensus target price of $26.80, suggesting a potential upside of 34.61%. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus target price of $28.45, suggesting a potential upside of 11.66%. Given AFC Gamma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Hudson Pacific Properties.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and Hudson Pacific Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A Hudson Pacific Properties 1.68% 0.40% 0.18%

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Hudson Pacific Properties on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest. The Studio Properties segment primarily used for the physical production of media content, such as television programs, feature films, commercials, music videos and photographs. Hudson Pacific Properties was founded by Victor J. Coleman in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

