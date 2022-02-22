Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hayward Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company’s brand portfolio includes AquaVac(R), AquaRite(R), ColorLogic(R), Navigator(R), OmniLogic(R), OmniHub(TM), TriStar(R), Super Pump(R), TurboCell(R), pHin(TM), CAT Controllers(R), HCP Pumps and Saline C(R) Series. Hayward Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ. “

Get Hayward alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HAYW. Bank of America cut Hayward from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.13.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $17.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53. Hayward has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $28.65.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 11,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $280,226.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,772,509 shares of company stock worth $55,306,567 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,911,000 after buying an additional 477,810 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 290.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 99,358 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,588,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 28.6% during the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hayward (HAYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.