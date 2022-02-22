Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on HASI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HASI stock opened at $44.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 208,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,115,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.