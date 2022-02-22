Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.640-$1.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $7 billion-$7.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.02 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.310 EPS.

Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.23. 8,081,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,835,974. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

