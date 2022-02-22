Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,340,341 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,487 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $28,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Halliburton by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 52,479 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.99.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $721,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 2.46. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.04%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

