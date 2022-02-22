Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,342 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Wendy’s by 27.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,413 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 130.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,045,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 112.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 181.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,150,000 after purchasing an additional 719,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $16,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

