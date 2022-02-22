Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 52.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 28,740 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,002,000 after purchasing an additional 957,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 48.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 138,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 119.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 287,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 452.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -141.54%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

