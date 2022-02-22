Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 82.5% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 212.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth $147,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 571.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth $239,000.

Get VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.