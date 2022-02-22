Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LITE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.81.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

