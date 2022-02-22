Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Friday. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.18.

Shares of CM stock opened at $125.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.38 and a 200-day moving average of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $132.48. The company has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

