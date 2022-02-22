Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $612,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 29,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $205,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,608. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NG stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

