Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,497 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,143,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in APA by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,293,000 after buying an additional 4,533,555 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in APA by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 47,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 35,718 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in APA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of APA by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 156,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 58,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APA. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.47.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

