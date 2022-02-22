Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 23,069 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Investors Bancorp worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $231,189,000 after purchasing an additional 813,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,219,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,650,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 30.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 206,156 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $5,223,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,000,946 shares of company stock valued at $16,917,607. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.