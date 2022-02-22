Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,244 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.48. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

