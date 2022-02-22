Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 12,252 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.76% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 22.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NXP opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

