GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council decreased its position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 82,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 116,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOUT opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $46.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.53.

