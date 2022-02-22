GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.44

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 13593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.03.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 266.84% and a net margin of 28.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.72%.

In other news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in GrafTech International by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 247.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

