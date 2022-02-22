Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.
Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $30.39.
About Univar Solutions
Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Univar Solutions (UNVR)
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).
Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.