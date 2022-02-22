Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other news, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $67,454.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,914 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $30.39.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

