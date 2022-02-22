Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 443.1% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 133,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 108,827 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 151.0% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 108,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 65,248 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter valued at $514,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 12.5% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 900,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter valued at $1,437,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCIC stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

