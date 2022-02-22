Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 10,485 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,485 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average is $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $171,630,731.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 76.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

