Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,939,000 after acquiring an additional 79,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,441,000 after acquiring an additional 26,509 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Hub Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,934 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $79.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.24. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $1.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.