Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $238,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera stock opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.14. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.02 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Natera from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.64.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 29,167 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $2,574,571.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,275 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $76,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,846 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

