Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $238,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Natera stock opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.14. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.02 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82.
In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 29,167 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $2,574,571.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,275 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $76,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,846 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).
