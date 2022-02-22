Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,009,000 after buying an additional 325,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,224,867,000 after buying an additional 115,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $568,113,000 after buying an additional 42,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,963,000 after buying an additional 154,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 572,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,936,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $369.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $409.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

