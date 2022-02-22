Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 68.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 78,780 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in DHT by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in DHT by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of DHT opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.27 million, a P/E ratio of -68.38 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.19.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHT. StockNews.com cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.
DHT Profile
DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
