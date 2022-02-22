Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.07

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 36220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNOG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter worth $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

