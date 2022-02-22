Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.07

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 36220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNOG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter worth $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

