Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Golden Entertainment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $52.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.74. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.59.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

