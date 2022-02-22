Golar LNG (GLNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 96.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 13,189 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 27,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 33,162 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLNG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.