GNY (GNY) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One GNY coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GNY has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $29.84 million and $24,504.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00037019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00108903 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

