Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.000-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE GL traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.00. 497,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.42. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.04. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GL. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.57.

In other news, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,811,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,335 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 459,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

