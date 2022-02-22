Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Industrial Company, through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products principally in North America. Global Industrial Company, formerly known as Systemax Inc., is based in NY. “

GIC traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $29.86. The company had a trading volume of 50,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,174. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 51.90% and a net margin of 9.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

In related news, CEO Barry Litwin sold 817 shares of Global Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,948.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard Leeds bought 2,068,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $66,949,705.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Global Industrial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,223,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,945,000 after acquiring an additional 54,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,210,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,617,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Industrial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 448,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,343,000 after acquiring an additional 29,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,262,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

