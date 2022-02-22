Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Down to $39.69

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.69, but opened at $37.65. Global-e Online shares last traded at $37.41, with a volume of 34,895 shares.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.21.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 361.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

