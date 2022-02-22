Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 480.71 ($6.54).

GLEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.39) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 470 ($6.39) to GBX 480 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.78) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 470 ($6.39) to GBX 490 ($6.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Glencore stock traded down GBX 8.85 ($0.12) on Thursday, hitting GBX 409 ($5.56). 62,857,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,828,480. The company has a market cap of £53.94 billion and a PE ratio of 15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 263.50 ($3.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 442.35 ($6.02). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 395.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 365.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

