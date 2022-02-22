Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $60.78

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.78 and last traded at $61.01, with a volume of 64823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 57.61%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 63,889 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

