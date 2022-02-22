Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.88

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.88 and last traded at $49.03, with a volume of 5944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.02.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average of $67.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.