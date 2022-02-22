Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Software were worth $12,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in American Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Software by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Software by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in American Software by 103,011.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get American Software alerts:

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $675.08 million, a PE ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.73. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.72%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of American Software from $31.00 to $24.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.