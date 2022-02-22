General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GE stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.49. The stock had a trading volume of 172,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,986,603. General Electric has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

